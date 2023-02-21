German health minister says 'new pandemics are certain' after meeting with Bill Gates, WHO director | 21 Feb 2023 | The German health minister said "new pandemics are certain" and "the only question is: when and are we better prepared then." Health minister Karl Lauterbach met with billionaire Bill Gates and the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the Munich Security Conference this past weekend. Lauterbach posted a photo of the three of them on Twitter with the following message: With @BillGates and WHO Director General @DrTedros at the Munich Security Conference. New pandemics are certain. The only question is: when and are we better prepared then. That's what we've been working on. [Of course they know new pandemics are certain -- they're creating them.]