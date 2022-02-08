German Hospital Federation Demands Withdrawal of Vaccination Mandate After Massive Side Effects Revealed | 28 July 2022 | Even after the Ministry of Health admitted on Wednesday that 1 in every 5,000 injections given causes "serious side effects," they continue to mandate Covid "vaccinations." Less than a week after the German Ministry of Health admitted that 1 in 5,000 Covid shots lead to serious side effects, the German hospital federation calls for the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel to be revoked. "It is not wise to continue with it." Until now, the German Federation of Hospitals (DKG) has favored mandatory vaccination for nursing and care staff. However, according to an official statement, the association, which falls under the Ministry of Health, is now changing its position because the vaccinations have little meaning against the Omicron variant.