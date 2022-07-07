Your Great Reset preview: German Housing Group Begins to Throttle Tenants' Heating at Night to Save Gas | 7 July 2022 | Just as former President Trump warned, Germany has placed too much reliance on Russian gas, and now its residents will pay the prices as hundreds of thousands of Germans will be unable to adequately heat their homes this winter. On Thursday, in response to Gazprom’s supply cutbacks, Germany's housing and real estate association called for the minimum temperature for homes to be considerably reduced to a maximum of 64 degrees in case there is another drop in Russian gas supplies. The proposal was backed by Klaus Müller, the president of the Federal Network Agency in charge of the country's gas supply. Landlords in Germany had been required to guarantee a minimum temperature of 72 degrees in apartments they rent out during the winter.