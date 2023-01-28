German lawmaker slams Baerbock as unfit for job for saying country is at war with Russia | 27 Jan 2023 | Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag, on Friday criticized German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock for saying the country is at war with Russia. "Statement by Baerbock that Germany is at war with Russia shows that she is not up to her job. Secretary of State should be top diplomat and not act like elephant in a china shop and trample on our country's reputation," the lawmaker said on Twitter. Baerbock told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on Tuesday that European countries are at war with Russia, not with each other. She called on European countries to boost support to Kiev and said Germany is at war with Russia. The German Foreign Ministry later told the Bild newspaper that providing assistance to Kiev did not make Berlin a party to the conflict in Ukraine.