German Navy chief resigns over Putin 'respect' comments | 22 Jan 2022 | The head of the German Navy, Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach, vacated his post on Saturday evening -- just a day after saying that Crimea "will never come back," and that Vladimir Putin and Russia "probably deserve respect." Schoenbach asked Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht to "relieve me of my duties with immediate effect," with the minister accepting his resignation, according to a statement cited by Reuters. Speaking at an event organized by an Indian think tank in New Delhi on Friday, the vice-admiral dismissed as "nonsense" the notion that Russia was "interested in having a small and tiny strip of Ukraine soil and integrating it into their country." Schoenbach went on to claim that what President Putin wanted was the West to "respect" Russia, adding "it is easy to give him the respect he really demands -- and probably also deserves." Addressing the issue of Crimea, the German Navy commander opined that the "peninsula is gone" and "will never come back -- this is a fact."