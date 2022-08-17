German security official warns about 'enemies of the state' --North Rhine-Westphalia's interior minister has said the energy crisis and rising prices could be exploited by conspiracy theorists | 17 Aug 2022 | The current energy crisis and inflation could lead to protests in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, the region’s interior minister has warned. Herbert Reul added that these issues are being exploited by conspiracy theorists, whom he described as a threat to the German state. Appearing on n-tv's Fruhstart program on Monday, Reul said, "We're now no longer talking about protesters, but rather almost something like new enemies of the state, who are establishing themselves there." The official expressed concern that, when things like the "energy crisis, prices, a cold living room" become "really tangible," conspiracy theorists' narratives could gain more currency among the population. [Oh. Do you mean like mentioning Klaus Schwab and the Great Reset? Count on it, Germany! Be sure to read the classic essay by CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald: "What Is the Great Reset?" and look for his forthcoming book, The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda.]