Germans, Australians dragged to government 'quarantine centers' for COVID-19 --Quarantine centers in Germany have included prisons, and Australian authorities have resorted to isolated camps under 24-hour surveillance. | 3 Dec 2021 | More than a dozen people have been forcibly placed in government isolation facilities in Germany while hundreds of people have been held in similar Australian centers as Western countries continue to ramp up the use of forced quarantine centers in the name of stopping COVID-19. A recent survey by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag found that at least 15 people have been taken to quarantine facilities in Germany's 10 largest cities since the beginning of the year. The 15 individuals, who allegedly violated at-home isolation requirements for COVID-19, include 11 in Munich, two in Stuttgart, and one each in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt, Welt am Sonntag reported. The full number of cases is likely higher, as authorities Berlin and Leipzig did not provide figures to the paper. Some of the quarantine facilities were located within prisons, according to Welt. "Most of the federal states have closed areas in hospitals or prisons for quarantine breakers," the outlet noted.