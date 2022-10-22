Germany Could Run Out of Gas by February, Must Cut Consumption by Up to 30 Percent | 21 Oct 2022 | Germany could be completely out of gas by February, the country's gas agency has said, with some experts saying that the country needs to cut consumption by 30 per cent to make it through the crisis intact. A reduction in gas consumption of up to 30 per cent may be required if Germany wants to make it through the coming winter intact, some experts have claimed, while the country's gas agency has expressed concern that the nation could run out of the hydrocarbon by February... According to a report by Die Welt, Germany's Federal Network Agency -- the watchdog in charge of regulating gas and electricity in the country -- has confirmed that there is a distinct possibility that Germany will run out of gas before the winter is out.