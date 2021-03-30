Germany Hits Pause Again on AstraZeneca After 31 Reports of Rare Blood Clots, 9 Deaths | 30 March 2021 | Authorities in Munich and Berlin today suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for those under 60 after Germany's vaccine regulator reported 31 cases of a rare brain blood clot, nine of which resulted in deaths, ABC News reported. All but two of the cases involved women 20 to 63 years old, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The decision was made as a precaution ahead of a meeting scheduled for later today with representatives from all of Germany's 16 states, said Berlin's top health official, Dilek Kalayci, who also said further recommendations are expected to be made by national medical regulators.