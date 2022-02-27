Germany to Send Anti-Tank Weapons, Missiles to Ukraine in Major Policy Reversal | 26 Feb 2022 | Germany will provide anti-tank weapons and surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday. This is a major reversal of Berlin’s longstanding policy of banning weapon exports to battle zones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Germany's change of stance: "Keep it up, Chancellor Olaf Scholz! Anti-war coalition in action!" Berlin Saturday authorized NATO partners the Netherlands and Estonia to deliver German-made weapons to Ukraine.