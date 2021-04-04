'Get Out, Nazis!' Calgary Pastor Shouts Down Police Interrupting Church Service During Holy Week | 03 April 2021 | Artur Pawlowski, the Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada shouted down police officers who interrupted his church service during Holy Week. "Please get out -- immediately get out of this property...I do not want to hear a word!" Pawlowski shouted, demanding they provide a warrant. "Out of this property you Nazis! Gestapo is not allowed here!" he shouted. "Out, Nazi! Out! Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back here you Nazi psychopaths!" [Must-see video is here.]