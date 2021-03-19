Ghislaine Maxwell case details too 'sensational and impure' for public, judge says | 19 March 2021 | A federal judge on Thursday agreed with Ghislaine Maxwell's request to keep certain details in the criminal case against her secret -- finding that information would be too "sensational and impure" to reveal to the public. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan issued a ruling on redactions that Maxwell had asked for regarding transcripts the government filed under seal last month... The judge also granted redactions that prosecutors made when filing the transcript.