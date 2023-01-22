Ghislaine Maxwell claims Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo is 'fake,' has 'no memory' of the pair meeting | 22 Jan 2023 | Ghislaine Maxwell alleged in her first jailhouse interview that the notorious photograph of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre at her London home in 2000 is likely a "fake," claiming she has "no memory" of introducing the pair more than two decades ago. The Oxford-educated Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade, was recently interviewed by British broadcaster Jeremy Kyle from behind bars... "I have no memory of them [Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre] meeting and I don't think that picture is real," Maxwell added of the photograph. "There is no original of that photo, [only] copies of it that have been produced, copies of copies. Parts of it, according to some experts, looks like it has been photoshopped." ..."Well, it’s a fake," Maxwell said. "I don't believe it's real for a second. In fact, I'm sure it's not." "Well, there's never been an original," she added. "And further, there’s no photograph. I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."