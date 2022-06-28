Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years --Maxwell was convicted in December on sex trafficking charges. | 28 June 2022 | Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of Jeffrey Epstein who lured underage girls into the disgraced financier's lurid world, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison and a $750,000 fine following her December conviction on five criminal counts, including sex trafficking. Maxwell addressed the court for five minutes and said she empathized with the victims, but she didn't take responsibility for causing their suffering. To the victims, Maxwell said, "I am sorry for the pain that you experienced," adding, "I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration" brings some closure... Maxwell, who maintains her innocence, accused the government of treating her "as if she were a proxy" for Epstein and asked the judge to impose a sentence well below the maximum 55 years.