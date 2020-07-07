Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to NYC lockup ahead of court date | 06 July 2020 | Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a New Hampshire jail to a federal lockup in New York City, officials said. The accused madam -- who was arrested last week for allegedly helping procure underage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse -- was moved from the Merrimack County House of Corrections to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, US Bureau of Prisons officials confirmed. On Sunday, prosecutors asked a Manhattan federal judge to set her arraignment in Manhattan court for Friday.