Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers oddly reference NJ judge's slain son in bail bid | 04 Dec 2020 | Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell invoked the murder of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas's son to argue that the British socialite's renewed motion for bail should remain largely under seal. "Given the sensitive subject matter of this case, the sureties have legitimate fears for their safety if they are publicly identified," wrote Maxwell’s lawyer Christian Everdell in the Nov. 30 federal filing unsealed Friday. "As we have all been recently reminded with the tragic case of the death of Judge Esther Salas's son, there are people who are capable of committing horrible acts of violence -- even against innocent third parties -- by convincing themselves that their actions are justified." The unusual reference to the murder of the federal judge's son, Dan Anderl, by an unstable defense attorney appeared as a footnote in the document.