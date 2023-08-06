'Ghost plane' crash that killed 4 left crater with few recognizable pieces | 5 June 2023 | The "ghost plane" crash that killed four people -- and triggered a sonic boom from F-16 fighter jets flying to DC to intercept it -- left a "crater" indicating a near-nosedive into the ground, pulverizing the aircraft. The private Cessna flew into restricted airspace over the capital Sunday afternoon, with the pilot appearing to be unresponsive at the controls, possibly rendered unconscious when the pressure inexplicably dropped. The aircraft then crashed near Raphine, Va., leaving a "crater" that suggested almost a nosedive, one of the first four responders at the site told CNN... John Rumpel of Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. confirmed that his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter and a nanny were aboard the doomed flight along with their pilot. Along with owning the Melbourne, Florida-based company, Rumpel and his wife, Barbara, are notable political donors who previously gave $250,000 to the Trump Victory PAC in 2020. Barbara is also known for her work advocating for gun rights and has been a member of the NRA's Women's Leadership Council since 2002 and an executive committee member of the council since 2012, according to her LinkedIn.