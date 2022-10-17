Giant 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks New York, U.S., and North American record as 'heaviest pumpkin' | 6 Oct 2022 | There's a new national record for the heaviest pumpkin. The Great Pumpkin Farm -- a fall festival in Clarence, New York -- declared a 2,554-pound pumpkin as a three-time record breaker on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Facebook posts, festival organizers wrote that the pumpkin broke a statewide and continental record. The giant fruit also broke the national record of 2,528 pounds, which was achieved in 2018 by Steve Geddes of Boscawen, New Hampshire, according to the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, a global organization dedicated to pumpkin-growing hobbyists.