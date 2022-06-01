Giant coconut crab attempts to steal clubs on Christmas Island golf course --A group of golfers were surprised that one of the world's largest crabs joined them for a round and snapped one of their clubs "like a chainsaw." | 3 Jan 2022 | An enormous crab unexpectedly joined golfers for a round on Christmas Island and made off with some of their gear after slicing through one of their clubs "like a chainsaw." Footage taken on the course shows the huge crab clutching onto the ends of a man's golf clubs after it appeared to have climbed up his golf bag. Christmas Island local Paul Buhner, who filmed the video, which was shared to Reddit on Sunday, identified the thief as a coconut or "robber" crab. Mr. Buhner says in the clip the group had returned from putting out on their sixth hole to find the crab there.