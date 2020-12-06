Giant Eagle Donates $350,000 to Social Justice Causes, Closes Stores For Internal Discussions, Stops Sales of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | 10 June 2020 | Giant Eagle is donating $350,000 to support social justice causes, temporarily closing its stores for "discussions about personal experiences" and stopping sales of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. On Wednesday, Giant Eagle said the company and the Giant Eagle Foundation partnered to contribute $350,000 to support social justice causes amid worldwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery... The meeting will be an opportunity for all 36,000 of the company's team members to discuss their responsibilities as individuals, and as an organization to stand up to racism and social injustice. Giant Eagle will also halt sales of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette "due to recent actions by the publication."