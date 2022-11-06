Gina Haspel observed waterboarding at CIA black site, psychologist testifies | 3 June 2022 | During Gina Haspel's confirmation hearing to become director of the CIA in 2018, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked her if she had overseen the interrogations of a Saudi prisoner, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, which included the use of a waterboard. Haspel declined to answer, saying it was part of her classified career. While there has been reporting about her oversight of a CIA black site in Thailand where al-Nashiri was waterboarded, and where Haspel wrote or authorized memos about his torture, the precise details of her work as the chief of base, the CIA officer who oversaw the prison, have been shrouded in official secrecy. But testimony at a hearing last month in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, included a revelation about the former CIA director's career. James E. Mitchell, a psychologist who helped develop the agency's interrogation program, testified that the chief of base at the time, whom he referred to as Z9A in accordance with court rules, watched while he and a teammate subjected al-Nashiri to "enhanced interrogation" that included waterboarding at the black site. Z9A is the code name used in court for Haspel.