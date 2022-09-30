Ginni Thomas Tells Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 Committee She Still Believes 2020 Election Was Stolen | 30 Sept 2022 | Liz Cheney and the January 6 Committee recently came to an agreement with conservative Ginni Thomas to be interviewed in their ongoing witch-hunt. In June the J6 Committee sent Thomas a letter requesting her appearance. In July, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas's lawyer sent a response Tuesday to the sham January 6 Committee one week after they formally requested her testimony. Thomas's lawyer, Mark R. Paoletta, said he does "not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas" and indicated she is willing if they can provide further information regarding their intentions. On Thursday, Ginni Thomas testified before the committee and told them the election was stolen.