Ginsburg discharged from hospital | 15 July 2020 | Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday, one day after she was admitted with a possible infection, a Supreme Court spokesperson said in a statement. "She is home and doing well," the spokesperson said. The 87-year-old liberal was treated after reporting a fever and chills... On Tuesday, the court said that Ginsburg would remain in the hospital "for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."