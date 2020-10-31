Girl Scouts deletes tweet congratulating ACB but leaves Hillary Clinton post --The move quickly faced swift backlash from critics and lawmakers | 29 Oct 2020 | The Girl Scouts of America deleted a social media post on its official Twitter and Facebook pages Wednesday evening congratulating Amy Coney Barrett on her appointment to the Supreme Court. The original post, shared by FOX 6 Milwaukee political reporter Jason Calvi, included the caption: "Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789" ending with an emoji of hands raised up. The move quickly faced swift backlash from critics and lawmakers... The Girl Scouts previously shared a Huffington Post article dating back to December 2013 in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the importance of female political leadership as she was mulling a run in the 2016 election.