Girls' Volleyball Team Booted From Their Own Locker Room After Complaining About Trans Student | 2 Oct 2022 | A girls' volleyball team has been booted from their own locker room after complaining about a transgender student - i.e., a boy – being allowed to use it. And, if that weren't shocking enough, the school now says they're investigating allegations that the girls harassed the trans student by voicing their issues. According to this, Randolph High School in Randolph, Vermont has temporarily barred its entire girl's volleyball team from using the school's female locker room after some of the girls complained about a teammate, who's a biological male, being allowed in the space where they change and shower. The girls who complained said it all started when the male student made an "inappropriate comment," leaving some of them feeling uncomfortable with his being in the same locker room.