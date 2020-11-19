Giuliani Alleges 'National Conspiracy' by Democratic-Controlled Cities to Steal Election | 19 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed on Thursday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden's projected win in the 2020 election was a result of a "national conspiracy" by Democrats. The former New York City mayor told reporters at a press conference in Washington that he has evidence, which he cannot release, of an alleged scheme to steal key battleground states for Biden. "There's no doubt about it. This was not an individual idea of ten or 12 Democrat bosses. This is a plan. You'd have to be a fool not to realize that. They do the same thing in exactly the same way in 10 big Democrat-controlled, in most cases crooked, cities," Giuliani said.