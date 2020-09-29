Glass Fire live updates: Newsom declares state of emergency as wildfires rage in Sonoma, Napa counties | 29 Sept 2020 | A growing wildfire complex is burning in the North Bay in Napa and Sonoma counties as the Glass Fire spawned two new spot fires: the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire. The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Rd. in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE said. The Shady Fire and Boysen Fire started Sunday night just west of St. Helena near the Napa-Sonoma county border. Sept. 28, 9:36 p.m.: Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for Napa and Sonoma counties due to the Glass fires and for another wildfire burning in Shasta County. The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.