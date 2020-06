Glass Found in Pizza Delivered to South Carolina National Guard Soldiers | 11 June 2020 | Two National Guard soldiers found pieces of glass baked into a pizza they had ordered to their Washington D.C. hotel, the Post and Courier reported. A Department of Defense report said that the South Carolina National Guard soldiers ordered pizza to the Marriott Marquis Hotel in D.C. while they were deployed to assist police in handling the George Floyd protests, according to the Post and Courier.