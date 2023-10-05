Globalist elites provoking bloody conflicts and coups - Putin --The Russian leader has accused Western powers of trying to build a system of 'robbery, violence and suppression' | 9 May 2023 | Western elites have forgotten the consequences of the Nazis' "insane ambitions," Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during his Victory Day Parade speech on Red Square in Moscow. Russia believes "any ideology of superiority is by its nature disgusting, criminal and deadly," the president pointed out. "The globalist elites keep insisting on their exceptionalism; they pit people against each other, split societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, destroy traditional family values that make human a human," Putin said. According to the Russian leader, all this is being done by the US and allies in order to "further dictate their will, their rights and their rules" and implement what is basically "a system of robbery, violence and suppression" on the international stage.