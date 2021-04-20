Heads up: Globalists of World Economic Forum to 'Simulate' World-Disrupting Cyber Attack With 'Cyber Polygon' Event | 20 April 2021 | The annual training exercise is garnering extra interest on the heels of WEF's ominous 2019 'Event 201,' which simulated a pandemic that presaged the actual COVID-19 pandemic mere months later. On July 9, business, government, and supranational organization leaders will team up for an event called Cyber Polygon, to simulate and respond to a damaging cyber threat, "a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time." The training exercise will build upon 'Concept 21,' the WEF's branding of global digitalization trends by which they sense an opportunity for more power to try to shape humanity to their liking.