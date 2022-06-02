GoFundMe backtracks on redistributing money for Canadian truckers, under threat of fraud investigation --Crowdfunding platform says it will automatically refund $10 million in donations | 5 Feb 2022 | Facing a potential fraud investigation by the state of Florida, GoFundMe reversed a decision to redistribute money given by thousands of donors to the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" protesting COVID-19 regulations. On Friday, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe froze the convoy's official campaign, claiming law enforcement convinced the company that the convoy had become violent and unlawful. GoFundMe encouraged donors to submit a refund form, and said that any funds not properly returned to donors would be donated to a charity chosen by the Freedom Convoy. Within hours, however, GoFundMe walked back the refund applications, instead announcing it would be refunding donors automatically. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he would "investigate" the company, accusing them of fraud.