GoFundMe freezes more than 4 million dollars raised for Canadian truckers protesting vax mandates | 25 Jan 2022 | Fundraising website GoFundMe has frozen access to over $4 million raised for the trucker convoy headed to Ottawa in protest of Canada's vaccine mandates. The fundraising platform is still accepting donations to the campaign, but it is unclear at this stage when the group will have access to the money. "Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed," Rachel Hollis, a spokeswoman for the crowdfunding platform, said in an email. According to Canadian media, as of Tuesday morning over 55,000 people had donated over 4.2 million dollars to the campaign which seeks to put an end to the dictatorial COVID-19 mandates that have been imposed on Canadians nationwide. Of particular concern was the implementation of Justin Trudeau's federal vaccine mandate for truckers that barred "unvaccinated" truckers from making cross border deliveries.