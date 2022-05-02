GoFundMe shuts down Freedom Convoy fundraiser that raised $9 million | 4 Feb 2022 | Canadian truckers will have to find money elsewhere after a fundraiser that raised $9 million for a protest against COVID-19 rules was shut down Friday night. GoFundMe said it took down the page after speaking with law enforcement and claimed that the protesting truckers had broken the website's terms of service. Though the website said it supports peaceful protests, the site stated the group had violated Term 8, which "prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment." "Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers," GoFundMe said in a statement... GoFundMe's decision was criticized on social media.