Gold Star dads blast Biden for checking watch during ceremony for fallen | 31 Aug 2021 | The fathers of two US Marines killed in last week's suicide terror attack at the Kabul airport slammed Joe Biden Monday, accusing the commander-in-chief of repeatedly looking at his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony over the weekend. Darin Hoover, the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Biden checked the time every single time a flag-draped coffin was removed from the hold of the Air Force C-17 Globemaster plane during Sunday's ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in the president's home state of Delaware. "They would release the salute and he looked down at his watch on every last one," Hoover said. "All 13, he looked down at his watch." Mark Schmitz -- whose 20-year-old son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, died in the attack -- corroborated Hoover's story. "I actually leaned into my son's mother's ear and I said, 'I swear to God, if he checks his watch one more time...'," Schmitz recalled, "and that was only probably four times in. I couldn't look at him anymore after that, just considering, especially, the time and why we were there. I found it to be the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen."