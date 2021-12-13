'Good Riddance' a Top Twitter Trend as Chris Wallace Leaves for CNN | 13 Dec 2021 | The hashtag #goodriddance was among the top trends Sunday on Twitter as anti-Trump host [and previous Iraq war pimp] Chris Wallace announced he is leaving "Fox News Sunday" for CNN's streaming service. "He'll be controlled by the radical left," then-President Donald Trump said about the prospect of facing Wallace as moderator in the one and only 2020 presidential debate. "They control him." Former Trump adviser Steve Cortes tweeted his testy exchange with Wallace after that debate, where Wallace was blasted for "haranguing" Trump and "his incredibly biased performance as debate moderator."