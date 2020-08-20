Goodyear tumbles 6% after Trump tweets to boycott the company over MAGA hat ban --Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. dropped as much as 6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump told his 85 million Twitter followers to boycott Goodyear tires. | 20 Aug 2020 | President Donald Trump is no longer a fan of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., if a boycott tweet to his 85 million followers on Wednesday is any indication. At 10:33 a.m., Trump tweeted: "Don't buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)." One minute later, shares of Ohio-based Goodyear fell to an intraday low of $9.15, representing an intraday decline of 6%. The tweet seemed to be a reaction to an image shared on social media this week.