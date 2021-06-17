Flashback: Google and Oracle Will Track the Vaccinated With 'Incredibly Precise' Tech | 20 Oct 2020 | Moncef Slaoui, the official head of Operation Warp Speed, told the Wall Street Journal last week that all Warp Speed vaccine recipients in the US will be monitored by “incredibly precise...tracking systems” for up to two years and that tech giants Google and Oracle would be involved... The day before the Wall Street Journal interview was published, the New York Times published a separate interview with Slaoui where he referred to this “tracking system” as a “very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system.” During a previous interview with the journal Science in early September, Slaoui had referred to this system only as “a very active pharmacovigilance system..." Slaoui has only recently tacked on the words “tracking” and “surveillance” to his description of this system during his relatively rare media interviews... Two official OWS documents released in mid-September state that vaccine recipients--expected to include a majority of the US population--would be monitored for twenty-four months after the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is administered and that this would be done by a "pharmacovigilance system."