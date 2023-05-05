Google co-founder Larry Page subpoenaed for records related to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly courted Page as a client for JPMorgan Chase --Last month, Page's Google co-founder Sergey Brin was also subpoenaed in the case, along with billionaires Mortimer Zuckerman and Thomas Pritzker | 3 May 2023 | Google co-founder Larry Page is being subpoenaed for records related to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly courted Page as a client for JPMorgan Chase. Late last year, the U.S. Virgin Islands government and a victim of Epstein separately sued the multinational bank, claiming it participated in and profited off Epstein's sex ring. Now, in the litigation's latest salvo, the Caribbean territory is seeking documents from Page--including communications about "Epstein's role" in his finances--from 2002 through present day. The subpoena also requests correspondence between Page and Epstein, and Page and JPMorgan; documents showing fees the Google billionaire paid to Epstein or JPMorgan; and records touching on "Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex." In a legal filing on Thursday, the Virgin Islands asked a federal judge to authorize alternative service on Page after it was apparently unable to find him.