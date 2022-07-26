Google fires employee after he claimed company's AI system is sentient --Google placed Blake Lemoine on administrative leave last month | 25 July 2022 | Google has fired one of its engineers, a Christian mystic, who was suspended last month after telling the company he believed its artificial intelligence chatbot had become sentient and capable of human thinking and reasoning. Blake Lemoine first shared the news during an interview on the Big Technology Podcast just hours after he was fired on Friday. Lemoine was placed on leave on June 6 for talking with people outside Google about the company's AI chatbot LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialog Applications. The system is used to create chatbots that can mimic human speech. Lemoine had been working on the system since last fall and described it as sentient with an ability to express thoughts and feelings equivalent to a human child.