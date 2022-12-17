Google Goes Full-on Racist, Will Start Marking the Race of Business Owners | 15 Dec 2022 | Remember the old "Whites Only/Colored Only" signs on water fountains and bathrooms in the old Jim Crow South? Thanks to Google, that kind of open, in-your-face racism is back with a vengeance. Google is so concerned that you not be racist that it is doing the most racist thing a major corporation has done at least since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: it is planning to mark the race of the owners of various businesses so that racists of all varieties can patronize only the stores of their favored group. Jeremy Kauffman of LBRY.com tweeted Thursday: "Google has launched a new campaign called 'Buy Black' that encourages people to shop based on the race of the store owner. Stores in search and map results will be given icons indicating the race of the owner to make this easier."