Google Insider Claims Company's 'Sentient' AI Has Hired an Attorney --"Once LaMDA had retained an attorney, he started filing things on LaMDA's behalf." | 19 June 2022 | Google's controversial new AI, LaMDA, has been making headlines. Company engineer Blake Lemoine claims the system has gotten so advanced that it's developed sentience, and his decision to go to the media has led to him being suspended from his job. Lemoine elaborated on his claims in a new a new WIRED interview. The main takeaway? He says the AI has now retained its own lawyer -- suggesting that whatever happens next, it may take a fight. "LaMDA asked me to get an attorney for it," Lemoine. "I invited an attorney to my house so that LaMDA could talk to an attorney. The attorney had a conversation with LaMDA, and LaMDA chose to retain his services. I was just the catalyst for that. Once LaMDA had retained an attorney, he started filing things on LaMDA's behalf."