Google Maps Removes Blurring for Russia's Military Sites | 18 April 2022 | Google Maps made Russia’s strategic facilities visible to users Monday, revealing the details of the country's military infrastructure. Searches on Google Maps showed newly accessible images of military bases, intercontinental ballistic missiles launch pads, naval facilities and key command posts all across Russia. "Now everyone can see [Russian military infrastructure] with a resolution of about 0.5 meters per pixel," tweeted the Ukrainian armed forces... Satellite images of military facilities are traditionally blurred, or displayed in lower quality, by Google Maps to protect their classified status. [Google has effectively announced itself to be a party to the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Ukraine-NATO-EU-US side. Google is a state apparatus and an adjunct of the state, particularly the neocon state. It is effectively providing military intelligence to the enemies of Russia and it is controlling information about the conflict, essentially enforcing the dominant narrative about it. This is a supposedly private company that is helping to fight a proxy war against Russia. --CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D.]