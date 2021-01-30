Google Play deletes over 150,000 Robinhood app reviews after frustrated users leave one-star ratings | 28 Jan 2021 | Earlier today, Robinhood, the most popular trading app in the US, blocked its users from buying several trending stocks, such as GameStop and AMC, which have enjoyed a massive surge over the last few days, with much of the buying being driven by online communities. The block on buying appeared to have an instant impact on the market, with the price of these stocks quickly declining to the detriment of many of these retail traders who responded by filing class action lawsuits that accused Robinhood of depriving retail investors of potential gains and leaving hundreds of thousands of one-star app reviews. These negative reviews pushed the overall rating for the Robinhood app in the Google Play Store down from an overall rating of 3.5 stars to 1 star.