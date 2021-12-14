Google tells employees they'll lose pay and will eventually be fired if they don't follow vaccination rules | 14 Dec 2021 | Google has told its employees that they will lose pay -- and will eventually be fired -- if they don’t comply with the company’s Covid-19 vaccination policy, according to internal documents viewed by CNBC. A memo circulated by leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption. The company said after that date it would start contacting employees who hadn't uploaded their status or were unvaccinated, as well as those whose exemption requests weren't approved.