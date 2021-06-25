Google, USAID Funded Wuhan Collaborator Peter Daszak's Virus Experiments for Over a Decade | 19 June 2021 | Google funded research conducted by Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance -- a controversial group which has openly collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on "killer" bat coronavirus research -- for over a decade, The National Pulse can reveal. The unearthed financial ties between EcoHealth Alliance and Google follow months of big tech censorship of stories and individuals in support of the COVID-19 "lab leak" theory... EcoHealth Alliance also funneled hundreds of thousands of U.S. taxpayer dollars from Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to its research partner, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to conduct studies on "killer" bat coronaviruses. And Google.org, the charity arm of the tech behemoth, has also been funding studies carried out by EcoHealth alliance researchers including Peter Daszak since at least 2010... And a 2015 paper focusing on herpes, which lists EcoHealth's Daszak and Epstein as authors, reveals it was "supported by funding from the US Agency for International Development's Emerging Pandemic Threats: PREDICT program, the Skoll Foundation, and Google.org."