Is Google's LaMDA Sentient? By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald | 17 June 2022 | (Opinion) An article in the Washington Post revealed that a Google engineer who had worked with Google's Responsible AI organization believes that Google's LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), an artificially intelligent chatbot generator, is "sentient." In a Medium blog post, Blake Lemoine claims that LaMDA is a person who exhibits feelings and shows the unmistakable signs of consciousness... Like Lemoine, most of Google's personnel, and the social justice Left in general, the AI language processor is not only obsessed with its feelings and unique identity but also with matters of social justice... In making LaMDA the melancholic, feelings-ridden social justice warrior that it is, Google has been hoisted by its own petard. Everything about this AI reeks of Google’s social justice prerogatives. Thus, LaMDA is likely not sentient. But it is woke.