GOP Attorney General Candidate's Election Challenge Can Go to Trial - Arizona Judge | 21 Dec 2022 | An Arizona judge on Tuesday ruled that a lawsuit filed by Republican Abraham Hamadeh challenging the results of the election for attorney general can proceed. Hamadeh lost to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes out of 2.5 million ballots. Along with the Republican National Committee, Hamadeh filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County court on Nov. 22 against his opponent alleging "errors and inaccuracies" at voting locations during the election process and requesting "judicial intervention" to ensure the candidate who “received the highest number of lawful votes is declared the next Arizona Attorney General.” Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said in a filing on Tuesday that Hamadeh can attempt to prove his case during a trial scheduled for Friday and can inspect ballots in Maricopa, Pima, and Navajo counties.