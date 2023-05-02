GOP bill seeks to reinstate military members discharged over COVID-19 vaccination status | 5 Feb 2023 | Nineteen Republican U.S. senators introduced a bill that would require the U.S. Department of Defense to offer reinstatement to service members who were fired over the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined by his colleagues, filed an amended bill to one he filed last legislative session, which would have allowed service members to opt out of the vaccine mandate without facing repercussion. The bill went nowhere. Several provisions to protect service members in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 were weakened by Democratic leadership prior to the bill being passed last year and signed into law by the president, Cruz said, prompting him to file this new bill. The Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots (AMERICANS) Act of 2023 was filed on Jan. 24. U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., filed a companion bill in the House.