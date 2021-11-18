GOP defeats Obama-endorsed candidate in deep blue city that Biden won handily in 2020 --Republicans say their victory is part of a 'red wave' | 17 Nov 2021 | Endorsements from former President Obama and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in reliably blue Columbia, South Carolina, were not enough to push the city's Democratic mayoral candidate over the finish line. Republican Daniel Rickenmann, a businessman and Columbia city council member, defeated Democrat Tameika Isaac Devine 52% to 48% on Tuesday night in Columbia, which sits in a county that Joe Biden carried by almost 40 points in 2020... Columbia has been so reliably blue over the last several years that Republicans didn’t put forth a challenger to Rickenmann's Democratic predecessor, Mayor Stephen Benjamin.