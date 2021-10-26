GOP Doctors Caucus warns Biden healthcare vaccine mandate could worsen patient care, labor shortages --The doctors warned a 'mass layoff of health care employees would be detrimental' to the US | 25 Oct 2021 | The GOP Doctors Caucus sent a pair of letters to Joe Biden and the director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) warning a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers could worsen patient care and healthcare labor shortages. The congressional caucus of healthcare experts sent letters led by Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., to Biden and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure warning of the adverse affects a vaccine mandate might have on the healthcare industry. The lawmakers also warned that the American healthcare system already seeing labor shortage pressure on it "will be further -- and perhaps catastrophically -- strained by an inflexible COVID-19 vaccine mandate forcing frontline health care workers to choose between vaccination and continued employment."